Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram's 'Money Back Guarantee' set for 2023 release

Director Faisal Qureshi took to his Instagram today to share the first glimpse of 'Money Back Guarantee'

Faisal Qureshi’s directorial Money Back Guarantee starring Fawad Khan, Wasim Akram and others finally has a release date.

As per reports, the movie will be released in cinemas on April 21, 2023.

The film showcases a stellar cast with Fawad and Wasim in lead roles, while Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar, Javed Sheikh, Jan Rambo, Gohar Rasheed, Hina Dilpazir, Mani, Kiran Malik, Ali Safina, Marhoom Ahmad Bilal, Adnan Jaffer, Shafaat Ali and Aqdas Waseem also featuring.

Faisal took to his Instagram today to share the first glimpse of the film and said, “Unveiling the first look of the most awaited multi-starrer movie Money Back Guarantee - MBG.”





The makers haven’t revealed much about the film yet, but it has been confirmed that Wasim has a small but important role in the film.

