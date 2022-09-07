Dananeer Mobeen, Samiya Mumtaz to represent 'Fatima Jinnah' at Chicago Film Festival

Series Fatima Jinnah making its way towards the Chicago Film Festival

Actor Dananeer Mobeen and Samiya Mumtaz will be making Pakistan proud on an international stage, as both gear up to represent upcoming series Fatima Jinnah at the Chicago Film Festival.

Fatima Jinnah is a patriotic series, presented by Aur digital and directed by Danial K Afzal.

In the series, Samiya Mumtaz will be performing the role of Fatima Jinnah aka Mother of the Nation, while Dananeer Mobeen will be playing the role of a journalist, back from the Indo-Pakistan partition period, 1947.

The series also stars Sajal Aly and Sundus Farhan in vital roles.



This is going to be the 13th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

Moreover, the festival will also be attended by numerous Bollywood celebrities namely: Shabana Azmi, Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Yami Gautam, Jim Sarbh, Jugal Hansraj and many more.