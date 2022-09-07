Janhvi Kapoor shares throwback of her dancing to 'Umrao Jaan' song: Watch viral video

Janhvi Kapoor posted a video of herself dancing to Rekha's hit song from Umrao Jaan

Actress Janhvi Kapoor recently shared a few pictures and videos on her Instagram, out of which a video of her dancing to Rekha’s song Dil Cheez Kiya Hai caught everyone’s attention.

The actress shared the pictures and clips of her dancing away and wrote: “Trying to keep it together #literally.”

In one picture, Kapoor can be seen wearing boxing gloves and looking all brave and powerful whereas in another picture she has a sad face on.

As for in the viral video, Kapoor is seen wearing a beautiful yet elegant anarkali dress as she moves gracefully to the song.





As per Hindustan Times, her fans seemed to enjoy the dance as one fan commented, “Beautiful," while another wrote, “This video is giving full Umrao Jaan vibes.”

Kapoor made her acting debut with film Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and will be next seen in father Boney Kapoor’s film Mili.