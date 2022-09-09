Mohammad Amir poses with Preity Zinta at staduim, calls her "All time fav"

Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir recently made headlines after he hails the Bollywood star Preity Zinta.

With Asia Cup's final around the corner, in which Pakistan will face Sri Lanka, Amir has been busy playing Caribbean Premiere League.

For the unversed, the popular Bollywood actress is the co-owner of Saint Lucia Kings.



The cricketer after the match then shared a picture with the diva on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

He captioned the click with sweet words saying, "My all-time favourite from Bollywood, Preity Zinta."

The co-owner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Punjab Kings had paid a visit to the Caribbean islands to watch Jamaica Tallawahs play against Saint Lucia Kings in the ninth match of the T20 league.









