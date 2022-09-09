Feroze Khan steps into acting once again

Actor Feroze Khan made a very different decision for the trajectory of his career from what he is doing right now.

Khan planned on leaving showbiz after wrapping out of Khuda Aur Mohabbat and start a clothing line which really did not work out so he signed another project.

In an interview with BBC, the Gul-e-Rana actor revealed, "I was shooting outdoors and was stuck at one place for over a month that made me contemplate over life."

"I did not want to continue acting for this reason but then I was fully back in the game and started acting in more dramas."

''My Sheikh had counselled me not to take such a big decision," he added.



