Imran Abbas, Ameesha Patel display close friendship at First Social Media Awards

mran Abbas, Ameesha Patel display close friendship at First Social Media Awards

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas had his very first meet-up with Bollywood star Ameesha Patel at an award show held in Bahrain.

Since then fans have been drooling over the strong chemistry they hold.

While sharing the clip on her Instagram space, the Alvida star penned in cute words for the diva, "Glad to connect back with my old friend Ameesha Patel after many years in Bahrain at First Social Media Awards.Thank you Bahrain for such an overwhelming response and oodles of love."





Ameesha to this responded, "Was fabulous catching up with u my dear friend and superstar Imran and by the way u sang superbly. Always lovely to see u."

Abbas gave a miraculous performance at the show with the beauty standing beside him and blushing, only to be loved by the crowds in there.



