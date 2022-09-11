Mariyam Nafees, hubby Amaan Ahmed donate generously to flood victims

Newly married Mariyam Nafees visits the inner Sindh with her husband to help all those affected by the floods.

The duo have recently made headlines with their dazzling chemistry as a couple and always surprise fans by their social participation and kind deeds for those in dire need.

Taking to Instagram, Mariyam shared a click of all the arrangements with a long, heartwarming caption.





"Words fail me so I’ll get right to it. OUR people are miserable going through life without eating for DAYS. We saw children without a single cloth on their bodies."

"Pregnant women who don’t know where to go. People of all ages living under the open skies surrounded by mosquitoes in hopes of aid. It’s heart wrenching."

"Here’s an appeal to each and everyone of you, do all that you can. It’s a long process. We can’t say: “I’ve done my part”. It has to keep going. We have to make it liveable for them, " she added.

They took a truck full of essential goods and eatables distributed among all those homeless.

The Fitrat actress feels proud as bags of medicines, food and mattresses were given to people desperate.

Mariyam is a proud wife of a great human being, who made everything possible with the help of donors.

Fans were quite impressed with the sweet gesture and showered all the love on them.