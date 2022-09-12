Ali Zafar minds collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan owing to political tensions

Singer-turned actor Ali Zafar in a latest development expresses no interest in working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan anytime soon.

Zafar's last Bollywood project was back in 2016 was titled Dear Zindagi which starred many bigwigs of the industry like SRK and Alia Bhatt.

He appeared to suggest to Khan to not ne his professional partner given the political tensions between Pakistan and India.



Speaking to ConnectFM Canada, the Jhoom crooner said, "Yaar abhi filhal to woh mere saath na hi collaborate karein. Wahan pe aise hi mushkilein barh jaati hain (He shouldn't collaborate with me as of now. Problems [political] there develop just like that)."

"Shehnaaz, if you are interested, I would love to collaborate with you on one of my songs."



Zafar, who made his Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Tere Bin Laden, has appeared in nine Indian projects so far. After the Uri terror attack in September 2016, Pakistani artists were reportedly banned by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena from working in Bollywood.





