Sarah Khan buys a super expensive headband

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan steps out for a shopping spree with husband Falak Shabbir in the UAE and purchased a headband for a whopping amount.

The Sabaat star was craving to get a lavish bag which was not available at the store at that time so she opted for a headband from Prada instead.

The price of Khan's headband will surely boggle your mind. This logo embellished satin headband from Prada retails was for 330 Euros including taxes and it means as of today the headband is worth 77 thousand 2 hundred and 28 Pakistani Rupees.



Falak kept joking that he is going to get bankrupt after Sarah is finished with her shopping.



This power couple were enjoying their time together dining and exploring away.







