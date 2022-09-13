Ahsan Khan shells out THIS practical advice for young married couples

Pakistani actor Ahsan Khan in a candid chat urged others to lead happy married lives as he gave out major tips.

Khan is one of those rare celebrities who has wed outside the industry and is happy.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, the Chupan Chupai star, "I feel that it is very important for a person to be genuine in any kind of relationship."

"If you feel love for someone, show that love to them, be close to that person because time flies."

He further added, "Also I feel that nowadays couple are more close to each other, as compared to the previous generation. In my opinion if you are honest, your honesty will surely pay you back. To show genuineness in a relationship is much better than being fake."



