Meera's 'Number 36 ' to highlight important aspects

Veteran star Meera's next offering focuses on sexual harassment faced by women in society.

The famous actor, who was last seen in Baaji alongside Amna Ilyas in 2019, is said to be busy shooting in the US for a film on a social issue.

Written by Dr. Fatima Hassan and dramatized by Arif Afzal, Meera plays the lead role.

Speaking to the media about the new project, the Nazar actress said, "Number 36 is a thought-provoking film which showcases the trauma of how women are sexually harassed by men."

Expressing gratitude over being casted, she added, "I am happy to essay the role of protagonist in a short made in the US and I am thankful to Arif Afzal who offered me the lead role for Number 36". She added that I enjoyed working with his team. "I hope viewers will like this effort."

Meera wanted to be an actor since birth and has a career spanning over decades.