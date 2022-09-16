Amitabh Bachchan's Bhootnath 3 in scripting stage

Amitabh Bachchan's popular supernatural comedy series Bhootnath's third part is in the writing process, and the project will be backed by T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, and producer Kapil Chopra, as reported by PinkVilla.

Reports say that Bhushan Kumar and Kapil Chopra will be collaborating once again for Bhootnath 3.

A source disclosed, "Bhoothnath is an important franchise for Bhushan Kumar and Kapil Chopra and they want to give it their all to present a worthy part 3. The producers and the writers have discussed an exciting idea, and the film is currently in the writing stage. Once the story is locked they will move on to the casting, shoot logistics, and other pre-production formalities.”

The first part of the popular franchise, Bhootnath 1, released in 2008 which was directed by Vivek Sharma and starred Amitabh Bachchan, Juhi Chawal, Aman Siddiqui, and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance.

The sequel was released six years later as Bhootnath Returns, which was directed by Niteish Tiwari and starred Amitabh Bachchan alongside Boman Irani and Sanjay Mishra.