Momina Mustehsan makes powerful desi fashion statement at Forbes

Pakistani singer Momina Mustehsan opts to go all traditional for an international event.

She might be one of the most talented hit-makers of all times but is also becoming the country's most high-profile activists.

Recently the Afreen Afreen crooner set foot at the Forbes Power Women's Summit on September 15 where she did serve major style inspo for many.

Taking to Instagram, Momina documented her entire look from the glitzy ceremony.

The first image she posted appeared to be an e-invite to the event which featured a picture of her holding a placard that read, "Today, it is Pakistan. Tomorrow, it could be your country. #ClimateEmergency."

Her message was quite clear which referred to the devastating floods in Pakistan.

Another click showcased the global icon herself clad in an all-black desi mardaana outfit which looked cool yet chic.

With this she paired strappy black heels and half-tied her hair completing it with a black choker and minimal makeup.

Fans could not stop gushing over her as she kept her roots alive.

Several panel discussions were held at the Summit and the first among them saw the Hollywood actress Blake Lively taking the stage followed by a luxury designer brand Tory Burch.















