Ahsan Khan goes to Mecca on holy journey

Star Ahsan Khan is currently performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia and cannot get enough of it.

Khan jets off to dedicate special time in the remembrance of God as he with utmost dedication does the tawaaf.

Pictures and videos from his journey have gone viral in just no time.

The Chupan Chupai actor sported an all white attire for as he held a tasbih in his hand.

He posed amidst the house of God and several other pilgrims were also spotted in the background.

Khan looked fresh as ever taking in all the good blessings.



