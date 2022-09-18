Feroze Khan, wife Alizay Sultan go seperate ways?

eroze Khan, wife Alizay Sultan go seperate ways?

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan has reportedly called it quits with wife Alizay Sultan.

This is not the very first time that the two decided to separate as in 2020 also the news had taken control of the internet but they then sorted out their issues and patched up.

Now it seems difficult as the Ishqiya star is quite determined about it and even filed for visitation rights to meet his children.

His wife Alizay through her posts has also hinted towards the alleged split.

In several pictures and videos shared with her son and daughter she calls herself the mother of two without any mention of Khan.

The Khuda Aur Mohobbat actor also made a doubtful statement about love and that he is in search of it.



