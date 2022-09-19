Daily Jang
Furqan Qureshi, wife Sabrina Qureshi on verge of separation?

By Zainab Nasir|September 19, 2022
Amazingly talented Pakistani television actor Furqan Qureshi's marriage with Sabrina Naqvi is reportedly going all wrong. 

The adorable couple tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony on December 2016. 

Prior to this the Dreamers star was linked to former actress Sanam Chaudhry. 

Well currently the two are not good together as Furqan deleted all loved-up clicks with his model wife. 

Sabrina never changed her surname and has not been  following husband for a long time. 

However, screengrabs from their solo Instagram profiles have been obtained. 

