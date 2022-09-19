Furqan Qureshi, wife Sabrina Qureshi on verge of separation?

Amazingly talented Pakistani television actor Furqan Qureshi's marriage with Sabrina Naqvi is reportedly going all wrong.

The adorable couple tied-the-knot in an intimate ceremony on December 2016.

Prior to this the Dreamers star was linked to former actress Sanam Chaudhry.

Well currently the two are not good together as Furqan deleted all loved-up clicks with his model wife.

Sabrina never changed her surname and has not been following husband for a long time.

However, screengrabs from their solo Instagram profiles have been obtained.



