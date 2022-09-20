Daily Jang
Aima Baig cheated on ex Shahbaz Shigri?

By Zainab Nasir|September 20, 2022
Singer Aima Baig, who parted ways with her fiancé Shahbaz Shigri, has been caught up in a serious controversy. 

The Do Bol singer recently penned a lengthy note confirming her broken engagement and urged fans not to send in sorry messages. 

Now things have turned even more ugly for the pop icon as a a British model Taloulah Mair has come forward with some allegations, going on a whole rampage about Aima, calling her the most famous woman. 

Mair openly revealed Aima's two-facedness which completely took a toll over her love life as she was speculated dating a Pakistani filmmaker Qes Ahmed while being with Shigri. 

She also purchased a flat in Dubai where the two would meet and live in. 

Fans were utterly in shock after the news did rounds. 

 



