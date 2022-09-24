Fawad Khan's 100kilo weigh gain journey lands him in hospital

Superstar Fawad Khan went through huge lengths to look good for his role as Maula Jatt but this proved harmful for him.



Khan will be back on the silver screens with the upcoming and highly anticipated film The Legends of Maula Jatt.

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actor was only 78kgs when he signed up for the movie and had to achieve about 20-25kgs more to become the Maula fans are eager to see.

In a latest interaction with Something Haute, Khan went on to reveal all the efforts and the hazardous effects of the transformation.

"I ended up in the hospital as my kidneys were not functioning properly after the extreme regime to gain weight."

He added, "This is not healthy and I would recommend everyone to never start such an extreme diet as it is harmful and moreover I am also diabetic."







