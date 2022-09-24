Feroze Khan seeks custody rights of children following divorce

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who divorced wife Syeda Aliza, files a petition in court to be given the permanent hold rights over his two kids.

Under Section 25 of the Act Khan revealed he wants to meet his son and daughter on a weekly basis until the custody case is decided over.

The Ishqiya star has hired a lawyer Faique Ali Jagirani who is looking into everything and he on behalf of his client states, "Feroze divorced Syeda Aliza Sultan on 3rd September 2022, due to unavoidable circumstances and lack of understanding between them and also her disobedience."

He further explained, "Being the natural guardian of the minors, could not leave them at the mercy of his former wife as he had serious concerns and worries about his kids’ future because Syeda Aliza Sultan is a careless lady."

Aliza is therefore not allowing Khan to see Fatima and Sultan and also accuses him of psychological and physical abuse.

After the hearing on Wednesday, the court directed Aliza to file her written statement on the application by October 1.