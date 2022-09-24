Pakistani actors raise slogans of justice for late Sarah Shahnawaz

The latest murder of Pakistani citizen Sarah Shahnawaz left many famed Lollywood superstars enraged as they broke their silence on the issue.

Pakistan has been grappling with problems with law and order particularly violence against women.

Shahnawaz was brutally smacked and killed by her husband with gym dumbbells in Islamabad just after 3 months of togetherness.

She was a Canadian national who met him through social media and got married.

The whole nation once again gets hyped up and celebrities are not behind in this either.

Usman Mukhtar tweeted, " Another woman brutally murdered. Another hashtag demanding for justice."

Mawra Hocane, Meherbano, Mishi Khan, Meher Bukhari, Mahira Khana and others have come forward asking for justice.

While the people were already finding it hard to cope with the Noor Mukkadam tragedy another such incident has taken place.

