Burak Ozcivit lights up the gram in latest IG update: See

Burak Ozcivit lights up the gram with latest travel clicks: See

Kurulus Osman famed actor Burak Ozcivit is fully enjoying his time in Uzbekistan.

The handsome Turkish actor is an avid social media user and often updates his followers on his life and travels.

Burak took to his Instagram page and dropped insights into his journey captioning, "We’re walking, let’s go next ..."





In the pictures, the actor looked very much hyped and beautifully flaunts his contagious yet bright smile as he poses for different clicks.

He was seen sitting in a gorgeous food court with a cup of coffee placed on a table In front of him.

For the outings, Burak opted for a white tee paired with black pants and a large ring was sparkling on his finger.

As soon as the pictures went viral his followers were quick enough to react with praise.

The actor gained much fan base globally for his super performance in the historical series.







