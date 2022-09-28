Daily Jang
Hareem Shah pledges her casino winnings to flood victims: Watch

By Zainab Nasir|September 28, 2022
The controversial TikToker Hareem Shah, who is currently on a vacation with husband Bilal, went to a casino to play some games and vowed to give this money to the flood sufferers in Pakistan. 

They were accompanied by a friend for the adventures, who was losing all the money. 

Videos from their outing have allegedly leaked online and the public was absolutely bewildered. 

Some pointed out that such a thing is haram and that the shaitaan will be extremely confused. 

People did not like the idea of them donating illegal money around for a good cause as it makes no sense and would only bring ill omens. 





