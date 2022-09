Sajal Aly's latest Kashmiri look is all ethereal: Check out shoot for Sapphire

The beautiful and graceful Sajal Aly becomes the face of Sapphire Pakistan's winter collection.

Pakistan's most adored brand chose the Yakeen Ka Safar star for shoot and endorsements.

Aly looked drop dead gorgeous in a Kashmiri style with Sapphire designs in contemporary and modern cuts.

From oranges to purples, Aly can rock anything.

She did sport diverse elegant outfits and those braids were just out of the world.

