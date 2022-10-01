Sanam Saeed lashes out at ruthless killing of women: " Disgusting"

The Zindagi Gulzar Hai actress Sanam Saeed raised her voice against the ongoing domestic violence of women.

With Mahsa Amini, an Iranian woman killed for wearing the hijab incorrectly to the brutal murders of Sara Inam, Noor Mukadam and Zainab such crimes are becoming the norm and their murderers are still roaming free.

Saeed took to her Instagram page expressing rage over physical, emotional, sexual abuse and murder.

Her story saw a poster portraying women in a variety of clothes ranging from Western to Eastern to a complete burka.

It also showcased a child dressed in a school uniform with misogyny, murder, emotional abuse, rape, child abuse, sexual assault, moral police, victim blaming, harassment, and honour killing plastered all over its background.

The Cake star then emphasized that all what is happening is not female fault the target is just us no matter what we do, "We’re just not as safe as women anywhere," she wrote.

"We’re targeted for what we wear, what we stand for, what we look like, what we sound like, who we’re with, where we go…. [the list] is never-ending. Disgusting. Societal pressures across the globe are making it impossible for women to thrive."

However she urged her followers to not let this bring them down and to keep fighting injustice.















