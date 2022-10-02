Saboor Aly, hubby Ali Ansari take a trip to LA: See

Married couple Ali Ansari and Saboor Aly have arrived in Los Angeles, California for vacations.

They are quite active with the postings on social media and love to give sneak peeks into their private life.

Turning to Instagram stories feature Ali dropped some jaw-dropping clicks and were accompanied by pals Sadia Ghaffar and Hassan Hayat Khan.

In one picture he documented the view from the window of a plane which showed rain and other jets in the backdrop.

The Fitrat actress left no stone unturned in treating fans to her fun-filled trip and posted a romantic photo with her hubby as they sat on a table laced with pizza and burgers.

