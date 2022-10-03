Bilal Lashari explains the reason behind choosing 'burgers' for 'Legends of Maula Jatt'

Pakistani filmmaker Bilal Lashari speaks up on casting the burger boys as Maula and Noori.



Lashari is bringing back the Legends of Maula Jatt on screens this October 13 after a very long wait.

The vicious roles have been essayed by Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi respectively and fans of the original thus have a criticism that both actors are just too burger and Moreover the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star cannot even speak Punjabi.

Lashari addressed the question in a recent appearance," One may call them burger boys but they are stars of today and people want to watch them."

He added, "The public will actually be surprised to see them as both have transformed themselves and got under the skin of their characters."







