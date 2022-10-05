Asim Azhar collaborates with fan Arshmaan on Jo Tu Mila x Habibi mashup

Established singer Asim Azhar used his platform to promote young talent that too a fan.

Asim has surely been on the roll this year releasing one hit track after another but nothing beats his latest mashup of famous songs Jo Tu Na Mila and Habibi with Arshmaan Naeem.

The Galat Fehmi crooner discovered this young fan Naeem after he tagged the former on a cover of Jo Tu Na Mila on his Instagram page.

He liked the attention and appreciated all the love so much that he planned on creating music with the 16 year old artist.

In a tweet, Asim wrote, "Talent is talent. We only try to bring it forward. We shall meet soon."

Asim adores Naeem so much that he shared a clip of the child singing one of his songs and this video then transitioned in a music studio which hinted on their alliance.

Almost a week after teasing the icon dropped the mashup on his YouTube channel and its already a fan favourite.



