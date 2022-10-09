Alia Bhatt recalls ''wonderful experience'' of co-starring with Fawad Khan

Alia Bhatt recalls 'wonderful experience' of working with Fawad Khan

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt opened up about working with Fawad Khan in an interview with DW Urdu.

While reiterating about her acting bond with the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star she also expressed her gratitude to all Pakistani fans for their immense love and support.

Bhatt found it a pleasure to work with Fawad and got to spend some good time with him.

She then admittedly fell short of words while describing Khan's epic talent.

"Working with Fawad Khan was a great learning experience for me as an artist."

"In terms of culture, artistry and talent, he [Fawad] has left an impact on cinema and it was wonderful to work with him."

Later Bhatt essayed a beautiful role in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi and received much praise.















