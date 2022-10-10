Adnan Siddiqui renders pleasurable notes of Bollywood's 'Kesariya' on flute

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui's talents reach a peak as he treats fans to some soulful tunes of the viral Kesariya.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actor is an expert flute player and often entertains the public.

After playing the OST song of drama Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay to perfection he now goes with the Bollywood Brahmastra which becomes soothing for the ears.

Taking to Instagram, the star documents all and it is quite impressive.

Slaying in all black and a hat Adnan masterfully takes up the art of music and his fans are amazed.











