Maya Ali has a cute birthday greet for Bilal Ashraf: "You are limited Edition"

Gorgeous Pakistani actress Maya Ali has penned in an adorable birthday wish for the most special person in her life, Bilal Ashraf.

The two celebrities are reportedly seeing each other but things are yet not confirmed.

Turning to Instagram, the Parey Hut Love starlet with a beautiful photo of them both wrote a long note praising Bilal, "Happy birthday to the person who I’ve not known for long, but still it feels like I have. I am sure so many people know him as a Star, his shining life style but for me, I know him as someone who cares about people like no one else does, who thinks about others before himself."

Further adding, "Someone who thinks about what will advantage others first and not himself. He’s a person with the biggest heart. And most importantly he is a beautiful human being. May you keep shining like a star and stay positive just like you are. And yes you are “Limited Edition” Bilal Jee."

The Janaan actor replied to Maya's cute words, "Thank you for this wonderful wish Maya Jee, it means a lot. Aur haan limited edition super say bhe duper aur upar hai."

Well fans are in love with the couple goals the duo exude but at the same time Haris Rauf and Shehryar Munawar lovers were sad on her status.