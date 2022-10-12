Fawad Khan not looking into Bollywood collaboration: "They'll suffer the consequences"

The ultimate heartthrob Fawad Khan opens up about the call to suffering if he works in India again.

While in India, Khan starred in Kapoor and Sons opposite Alia Bhatt and also Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

After remaining absent from the film and television screens, the Humsafar star now returned to his roots with a bang by taking on the titular role of Maula Jatt.

Speaking to Variety, Khan said he is scared of the political unrest, "The collaboration with the people that I got to know and the kinds of people I was exposed to there was a great experience and I really enjoyed it. The political fallout [between India and Pakistan] has not influenced our relationships, but it’s definitely made us very wary of answering such a question."

When asked about the magnitude of hate that celebrities receive on both ends he responded.

"It’s a good question but I can’t give a definitive answer until things stabilize and there are a lot of issues that need to be answered. I hate confrontation, I really avoid it. I don’t like controversy either."



He added, "I think it’s more of a question of whether someone else would like to work with me, instead of me working with others because fingers will be pointed at them. I’ll do my work and go away but then the people who’ll have to suffer are those who are who want to collaborate with me. And I care about that because they are going to live there, and they’re going to suffer the consequences."

Khan concluded, "Similarly if I were to work [in India] and come back [to Pakistan], I’d have to suffer the consequences of what the people or the government or whatever bodies that are involved think about it."



The actor is very much fond of the friends he made during work.



