Hadiqa Kiani's mother passes away

Singer Hadiqa Kiani is completely shattered over the tragic death of her beloved mother.

She was sick, bedridden for days and the Boohey Barian hit-maker made it a point to take care and be by her side.

Today, Kiani shared the sad incident on social media and her management penned a long note stating the attributes of her mother.

"Mother, grandmother and poetess Khawar Kiani passed away peacefully in her home today, surrounded by family and friends."





She added, "Those who knew Khawar knew her grace, dignity and strength. Along with being a strong and independent working mother who always puts her children first. She wrote a series of critically acclaimed books and some of the biggest songs in Pakistan’s music history."

As soon as the news went viral her fans and celebrity friends extended condolences and prayed for her magfirat.