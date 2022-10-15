Adnan Siddiqui gives a mighty nod to 'Maula Jatt'

Director Bilal Lashari’s magnum opus Maula Jatt won the hearts of many critics and filmmakers -with one of them being Adnan Siddiqui.

The Dum Mastam producer, who was present at the glitzy premiere night in Lahore, took to twitter to heap praise on Fawad Khan’s starrer.

Attached with the tweet was a picture of Adnan with the mastermind behind the cult-classic remake, Lashari and his Maula Jatt, Khan.

He wrote, "The hype is worth every naya paisa. [It has a] stellar cast, powerful performances and cinematic brilliance."

"The Legend Of Maula Jatt is the movie all of us were waiting for. Good things come to those who wait and here we are! Congratulations team!"

Adnan further expressed his gratitude and congratulated the team for offering such greatness to the cinema, with this fim paving the way for the industry to grow.

Ticket prices have reportedly increased for the initial 11 days and will drop down to regular costs after some