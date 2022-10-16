Bilal Lashari takes to social media with a plea: See

Maker Bilal Lashari, who made headlines for his magnum opus Maula Jatt, urges the audience to not share scenes online.

The latest offering has opened to rave reviews by fans and critics alike and garnered all the praise.

Taking to twitter, Lashari requested, "Mayray pyaaray Pakistani bhaiyoon aur bhenoon. Bohat khush hoon keh aap sab ku film itni zyaada pasand arahi hay (My dear brothers and sisters, I am very glad that you are loving the film)."

"Laykin cinema screen ki phone say videos bana kar post mat karain. This is a crime aur jinhoon nay nahee dekhi unki film kharaab mat karain (But please refrain from sharing videos of the film of the cinema screen from your phones. This is a crime and ones who haven't watched the film, you are ruining their experience). Twaadi mehrbaani (thank you),” he added.

Previously Lashari’s co director Ammara Hikmat also tweeted the same, "Please DO NOT post any clips of the movie on social media or YouTube. You are not only ruining the movie experience for others but also hurting the film’s potential business."

A reboot of Yunus Malik’s 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt, the film is a re-telling of the story of the rivalry between Maula Jatt and Noori Natt with a welcoming cast.