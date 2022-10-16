Aima Baig performs Umrah: See

Pakistani singer Aima Baig enjoys a serene and peaceful time in Mecca, treating fans to a glimpse from her Umrah journey.



Previously the Befikriyan crooner faced a controversy regarding her personal life and amid all this headed out for a holy trip with father.





Taking to Instagram, Baig dropped pictures and penned a heartwarming note, "So far Rabiul awal has been a peaceful part of my life. These are a few highlights about my time spent in Makka."

She looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a burqa and scarf and exuded elegance.