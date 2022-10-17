Ayesha Fazli walks the ramp flaunting Hussain Rehar's bridal couture

Ayesha Fazli walks the ramp for Hussain Rehar

Singer Ali Zafar's wife Ayesha Fazli adds a new feather to her cap as she models for Hussain Rehar in his solo show held at the Shalimar Gardens, Lahore.

Ayesha's star husband and mother-in-law came out to support and cheer for her as they graced the event with their presence and even clicked pictures together.

In the pleasant weather the audience enjoyed seeing the model's epic moves and talents.

She wore a brown shimmery saree at the glitzy ceremony, channeling that desi girl, with hair tied in a sleek bun and minimal makeup while the Jhoom singer opted for a white kurta paired in with sunglasses.

The duo posed for the lens of the camera as it went click, click, click and fans could not stop gushing over them.

Zafar has always given credit to his wife for his star status and that is why Ayesha is such a known face.



