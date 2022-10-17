Atif Aslam's 'Moonrise' coming soon

After keeping to himself for a long time the all-time fav singer Atif Aslam returns with a news that is sure to excite his fans.

The Dil Diyan Gallan crooner is chasing love by the moonrise with gorgeous British beauty Amy Jackson.

Atif shared a poster on his Instagram handle which unveils the title of his new song and captions, "Moonrise, coming soon."





The music video will be a sight for sore eyes directed by Adnan Qazi.

Date of release remains under wraps but as per his latest announcement it wont be too long.

Jackson is known for her work in Indian cinema, predominantly the Tamil and Telugu industry and also made her Hollywood debut in 2017.







