Alia Bhatt to give birth in Reliance Hospital

The Darlings actress Alia Bhatt, who is expecting first baby, got her name enrolled at the H.N. Reliance Foundation Hospital in Girgaon.

Alia married her man-love Ranbir Kapoor in April and is now pregnant all ready to deliver.

On Instagram, the Brahmastra starlet diannounced her pregnancy where she undergoes her sonography test.

Fans cannot wait to see the diva's new baby.