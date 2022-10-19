Jemima Khan sings praises for Pakistan in Urdu: Watch

British actress Jemima Khan in a recent interview with BBC chants Aao Bachchon Saer Karayen in Urdu which ended with a rhyme Pakistan Zindabad.

In a viral video, the What's Love Got To Do With It producer calms the audience with her captivating vocals and this is the cutest thing.





Social media users couldn't help but gush over her adorable accent.

The Britisher and ex-wife of former PM Imran Khan has always spoken about Pak with admiration and respect.

While attending the Toronto Film Festival, Jemima shared, "I lived in Pakistan for 10 years, between the ages of 20-30. I brought up my two sons there. They’re half Pakistani and they’re here with me today."



