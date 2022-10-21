Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur steal hearts with their jodi: See

Stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday posed together for the shutterbugs at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, which added fuel to the fire.

The festive season is now here and like every year it's raining parties in B-town.

Last night the ace designer Manish hosted a grand affair and it was indeed stormy.

From Aishwarya Rai to Suhana Khan, many celebrities marked their presence but the two who actually grabbed the limelight were Ananya and Aditya, coined as Adiya.





For the festivity, the Malang actor wore a trendy black kurta and looked handsome as ever while the Liger star opted for black palazzo pants and a bralette.

Call it luck or the perfect timing, the rumored pair arrived at the same time.

Fans have fallen in love with their chemistry.