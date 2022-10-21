Sonya Hussyn curious about Saba Qamar's secret lover

Pakistani actress Sonya Hussyn wants to ask the superstar Saba Qamar a question "Who is Shanoo."

Those who follow the Ghabrana Nahi Hai starlet might be knowing that love is in the air for her.

In conversation with Indian journalist Faridoon Shaharyar on Instagram the 31-year-old actress spoke up about her upcoming movie Tich Button, the kind of dramas she prefers and the arch-rivalry.





However, the most interesting part was when the two went off-topic with a rapid fire round.

When asked about what she would learn from the Kamli star, Hussyn responded with a laugh, "Who is Shanoo?"

"It’s a very curious question, and I think it’s one that everyone has these days," she added.









