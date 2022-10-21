Ainy Jaffri returns to the acting space following 4 year hiatus: "I am extremely excited"

Star Ainy Jaffri is all set to make her small screen comeback with a project titled Mandi.

The 33-year-old star was last seen on TV in 2018 in Tajdeed e Wafa and in 2017 in the fan-favourite rom-com Ballu Mahi post which she went on a much-needed break.

While confirming the news of her working alongside Saba Qamar and Mikaal Zulfiqar, the Dreamers actress wrote, "It’s been a minute."





"[I am] extremely humbled and excited to be part of this project and joining a supremely talented cast. After a four-year break, to spend time with my new son and family; I am simultaneously nervous and also thrilled to be entering the acting space again."



"The break has taught me to be more patient and the very valuable lesson that being a woman and a mother means that while you can’t have it all at the same time, you can have it, in turns, when the time is right," added the Aseerzadi star.



Her co-star Qamar also commented on the post, " Most Welcome Love."