Naimal Khawar Khan sings praise for Hamza Ali Abbasi in TLMOJ: "Your insane hard work has poured in"

Star Naimal Khawar Khan becomes one proud wife after watching Hamza Ali Abbasi channeling his vengeance as Noori Natt in the Legends of Maula Jatt.

After a long list of celebrity nods for the cult remake the Anaa actress also recommended Bilal Lashari's magnum opus.

Taking to Instagram, Naimal dropped a captivating picture of Hamza from a houseful cinema in Lahore.

She wrote, "I’m so incredibly proud of you and Pakistani cinema today! I don’t know where to start from."





The Verna starlet loved watching Hamza as Noori and about the same revealed, "Your acting, your presence in the film, and all the insane hard work you poured into it, it shows. You have completely outdone yourself as an artist. You and the entire team deserve all the applause."

Concluding Naimal urged her fandom to go watch the epic movie no matter what it takes.

"For all those who haven’t watched the legend of Maula Jatt yet, go watch it now guys!! This is the start of a new era for Pakistani cinema."

