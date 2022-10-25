Journalist Arshad Sharif is no more

Senior news anchor Arshad Sharif lost his life in a tragic incident in Nairobi, Kenya.

He was reportedly shot dead which has left the nation in splits.

Imran Riaz Khan first broke the news to his family and since then media channels also circulated the official reports.

Social media is pouring out with tributes for Arshad, some calling him brave and fearless.

His wife Javeria Siddique is in shock and soon after Arshad’s demise she tweets, "I lost a friend, husband and my fav journalist. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking please don’t share our family pictures, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in your prayers."



