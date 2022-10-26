Feroze Khan denies abuse accusations, calls them 'baseless'

Actor Feroze Khan issues a statement after his ex-wife of four years Aliza Sultan, submitted medical reports of alleged physical abuse to the court.

The former couple last month announced they parted ways.

Taking to Instagram stories feature, the Gul-e-Rana actor shared, "I, Feroze Khan, vehemently deny any and all baseless, malicious and untruthful allegations which have been levelled against me and are circulating on the social media rumour mill."

"These allegations have no basis in truth or reality. I fully intend to institute legal proceedings against the perpetrators of these actions and I have instructed my legal team accordingly."



He continued, "I would categorically like to state that I have always followed the la in it's true letter and spirit and have never knowingly hurt another human being. I very strongly believe in all human rights of every human inhabiting planet earth."

Khan has therefore been granted visitation rights by the court.