'Legends of Maula Jatt' becomes Pakistan's highest-grossing film ever

There is no stopping that Bilal Lashari and Ammara Hikmat's magnum opus The Legends of Maula Jatt already achieved a historic milestone, only in the second week of its release.

The Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi starrer is the first to cross PKR 100 crore.

Publication while sharing the box office numbers stated, "Through Tuesday, The Legend of Maula Jatt had taken PKR115 crore ($5.2 million). Of that, PKR33 crore ($1.5million) is from the home country and PKR82 crore ($3.7 million) is from offshore markets. In the UK, it is the highest-grossing Punjabi movie ever with £866K ($1 million) through Wednesday."

Report further reveals, "In the US, the epic across two weekends has done $728,000, and in Canada $525,000 through Sunday. Midweek performance has also been strong, notably in the UK, Canada and Australia."

On the 10th day of launch it surpassed two recent Bollywood movies at the global box office.







