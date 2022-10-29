Feroze Khan starts his YouTube channel

Amid all the drama of domestic abuse, the unfazed Feroze Khan just launched his very first YouTube channel.

In just a few hours of the announcement, the Tich Button star managed to gain 6000 subscribers.

To note at the time this report was written, there was no uploaded content on the channel.

Two years ago after teasing his exit from the entertainment industry to focus on his spiritual journey, Khan tweeted about his plan to start his own channel.

Lately, the Khuda Aur Muhabbat 3 star has been under severe criticism from his fellow celebrities and fans because of allegations of domestic abuse made by his ex-wife, Aliza Sultan



Looks like he has finally gotten around.



