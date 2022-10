Kubra Khan performs Umrah: See

Actress Kubra Khan is currently on a holy journey to Mecca!

Apart from dedicating her time to all the ibadah she also had the chance to interact with fans in Saudi Arabia.

Well the Parwaz Hai Junoon starlet's modesty has been floating on the internet.

Kubra was clad in a black burqa and scarf, flaunting her contagious smile as she was happy to be honoured with this.

Many from the media fraternity headed for Umrah and gained blessings on the auspicious month of Rabi-Ul-Awwal.