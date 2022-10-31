Hamza Ali Abbasi did not take up 'Judwaa 2'; Here's Why

Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi, who is currently riding high in the success of his Punjabi actioner TLOMJ, revealed why he actually refused Indian film Judwaa 2 that was offered to him in 2015.

Film's producer Sajid Nadiadwala approached Hamza for the lead role in Judwaa 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu but after much denial he was replaced by Varun Dhawan.

At The Current's online chat show Hamza and Gohar Rasheed took a compatibility quiz to see who knows who better.

The Pyarey Afzal star did not accept it because of the turbulent relationship between India and Pakistan, as well as the content.

"I have no idea, maybe because India and Pakistan have been at arm's length and there were certain scenes in that film that I wasn’t comfortable with."



Mann Mayal actor also recalls rejecting Akshay Kumar's political thriller Baby due to its anti-Pakistan plot.



