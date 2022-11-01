'What's Love Got To Do With It': to open second installment in Saudi Arabia

What's Love Got To Do With It: will open second installment in Saudi Arabia

Jemima Goldsmith's What's Love Got To Do With It becomes the first film to screen at the famous Red Sea International festival in Saudi Arabia.

Running from 1-10 December in the Red Port City of Jeddah, it unveils most of the lineup for its sophomore edition Monday.

As of now the event will showcase 131 feature-length and short films from 61 countries in total, 34 of them world premieres, 17 regional premieres, and 47 MENA premieres.

Director of Arab's and Film Classics Antoine Khalife revealed, “The films set to compete at the Red Sea Competition, of which several received crucial support from the Red Sea Fund, span a variety of different genres and eras and are created by a wide range of incredibly talented filmmakers."

"The Arab actors shine in extremely challenging roles, whilst the directors identify with the characters in all their complexity and we are thus confronted with regrets, redemption, courage, self-seeking and revenge, but also love in all its aspects."



Kaleem Aftab, director of International programming, adds that a number of submissions have risen considerably following the festival's successful inaugural edition.